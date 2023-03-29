The Indo Daily: Drama on the ski slopes — why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court?

It's a story worthy of a Hollywood writer's room, Oscar winning actress who presides over a lifestyle empire is taken to court by a man who claims she skied into him. The Indo Daily hears more and finds out why Paltrow is counter-suing for $1. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Melanie Finn.

In Hollywood, Gwyneth Paltrow is an acomplished actress with an Oscar to book for her performance in Shakespeare in Love.

Away from acting, she is the founder of Goop, a hugely successful online health, wellbeing and lifestyle brand that sells everything from vagina-scented candles to vibrators.

But since last week, Paltrow has found herself at the centre of a courtroom drama against the snow capped mountains of Utah. Terry Sanderson, 76, and a retired optometrist claims Paltrow skied into him and hit him during an incdient there in 2016.

She recalls events on that February day differently, however, and is countersuing for $1.

On today's episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire hears from the Irish Independent's Entertainment correspondent Melanie Finn, about the courtroom drama that has many of us talking. Is Paltrow's appearance boosting her brand or in danger of damaging her reputation?