The Indo Daily: Downfall – How Harvey Weinstein went from Hollywood royalty to convicted rapist

For decades he was among Hollywood's most influential producer, a darling of Tinseltown, and a man who appeared untouchable.

But behind closed doors, Weinstein, now a convicted rapist in a New York prison, used his power to commit sex crimes against many, many women in the film industry.

As his second sexual assault trial gets underway in a California courtroom, the Indo Daily looks back on the life and career of Weinstein, and how he abused his position of power to humiliate and sexually assault women.

What he didn't realise is that those women and so many others would rise up in the collective #metoo movement and ensure the shamed producer would end up behind bars.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent's Entertainment Correspondent, Melanie Finn.

