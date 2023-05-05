The Indo Daily: Downfall – From ‘Baron of Ballsbridge’ to Bankruptcy, the Celtic Tiger tale of Sean Dunne and Gayle Killilea

During the Celtic Tiger, Ireland had its own ‘special’ kind of celebrity, the property developer.

One of the best known and hugely successful billionaire builders was Sean Dunne, who along with his then second wife and social diarist, Gayle Killilea, appeared to have it all.

From lavish parties to a jacuzzi in the bedroom, the couple symbolized everything about the era. But boom would soon turn to bust.

Now the pair are back in the headlines with lawyers acting for Dunne’s US bankruptcy trustee wanting to be paid for monitoring his ex-wife's Twitter account.

As part of the Indo Daily's Downfall series, presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by the Irish Independent's Deputy Business Editor, Jon Ihle to to look back on the rise and fall of the Celtic Tiger couple and where they are now.