Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the blood testing company Theranos, could be facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the fraudulent claims made by the company.

In January Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud after a four-month- long trial that saw the prosecutors call 29 witnesses.

The Indo Daily - Downfall: Elizabeth Holmes and the one drop of blood that ended it all

Tabitha Monahan is joined by Adrian Weckler Technology Editor with the Irish Independent to look at how it all went wrong for the promising young entrepreneur.