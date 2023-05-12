The Indo Daily: Donald Trump's trials and trips - but what do they mean for his 2024 presidential bid?

What would another Trump presidency mean for the Irish economy? Photo: Reuters — © REUTERS

A civil case in New York this week found that Donald Trump sexually abused E Jean Carroll, a writer, in a New York department store changing room almost three decades ago.

This means the former president is now a legally defined sexual predator. The civil case ruled that the former president is not a rapist, but Ms Carroll's defamation case was upheld, meaning she is entitled to some $5m in damages.

Mr Trump has labelled the verdict a "witch hunt" and he intends to appeal. But has this verdict done any damage to his 2024 election bid?

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Stephen Moore, former economic advisor to Donald Trump, who works with the Heritage Foundation thinktank in Washington, and Niamh Horan, the Sunday Independent who interviewed the ex-president on his recent trip to Doonbeg.