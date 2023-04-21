The Indo Daily: Dominion, Fox News and the mega million-dollar settlement

Representatives of Fox News arrive at the justice centre in Wilmington, Delaware, for the Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News (Matt Rourke/AP/PA)

Fox News was forced to pay an eye-watering $787.5 million to avoid a landmark US defamation court case.

The TV network was sued by Dominion – one of the electoral voting companies used in the US presidential election in 2020 – which Donald Trump claimed was rigged.

Fox News stood accused of airing allegations it knew to be false, and while the station defended its coverage publicly, court documents showed that executives were having very different conversations behind closed doors.

Kevin Doyle is joined by Sam Levine, Voting Rights Reporter with The Guardian’s US desk, to look at the fallout from that settlement for Fox News, and ask if the story is far from over?