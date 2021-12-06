| 7.1°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Disquiet on the cold front – Why Covid is not the only virus you need to worry about this winter

(Stock image) Expand

Close

(Stock image)

(Stock image)

(Stock image)

Coughing, spluttering, sneezing…

Having missed an opportunity last year to make us miserable as we stayed apart and behind closed doors, nasty winter bugs are back and doing the rounds as our immune systems grapple with this new onslaught of infections.

Indo Daily: Disquiet on the cold front

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

To find out what’s going on and avoid catching any bugs – including the common cold or winter flu - the Indo Daily calls on the experts for advice.

Host Siobhán Maguire is joined by Kathy Maher, a pharmacist, and Anthony Staines, Head of Health Systems at Dublin City University.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy