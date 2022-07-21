The Indo Daily: Diego Maradona - The footballing legend, a complicated legacy, and his mysterious death

He was one of the world’s greatest footballers, but Diego Maradona’s death in 2020 raises more questions than answers as eight people are to be tried for homicide.

All eight were part of the footballer’s care team, who died from cardiac arrest at the age of 60.

On today’s Indo Daily we look back on the footballing legend and is complicated legacy.

From his professional footballing career at the young age of 15 to the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal, Maradona was one of the most talked about players in the world.

But controversy followed him off the pitch too, with a dark and tragic side to his story as he battled drug and alcohol abuse.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Aidan O’Hara, Deputy Group Head of Sport at Mediahuis Ireland, to hear more.