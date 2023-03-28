The Indo Daily: Debt-ridden DJ Carey’s lavish Augusta golf tour while he owed millions to AIB
Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey was travelling across America, attending high-profile sport events and playing golf at some of the country’s top courses, at a time when he was millions of euro in debt to AIB.
A trawl of the five-time All-Ireland winner’s social media reveals how he continued to live the high-life he had become accustomed to during the Celtic Tiger years – despite the fact he had a €9.5m judgment hanging over him.
The Indo Daily talks to Amy Molloy, Public Affairs Correspondent, to find out more.