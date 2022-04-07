The Indo Daily: Data Dispute – Killer Graham Dwyer’s bid for freedom

| 6.5°C Dublin

Graham Dwyer. Photo: Collins Courts

Graham Dwyer has been in prison since 2013 but has never admitted to killing Elaine O’Hara. Now his bid for freedom has been boosted by a European court ruling which questions the gathering of phone evidence that was key to his conviction.

The judgement has left the door wide open for a successful appeal against his 2015 conviction.

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Irish Independent Special Correspondent Paul Williams and Assistant Professor at the School of Law and Government at DCU Dr Roisín Costello to explore whether the convicted murderer will walk free and if the ruling will open the floodgates for other criminal cases too.

