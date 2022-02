Rugby fans at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in November 2021 (Niall Carson/PA)

After two years of Covid-19 disruption and false starts, fans are making a welcome return to stadiums.

The GAA’s national leagues have begun, the Six Nations rugby starts this weekend, and the League of Ireland football is just weeks away.

The Indo Daily: Crowd pleasers - With fans back at the Six Nations, can Irish sporting events recover from the pandemic years?

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Ger Keville and Sinead Kissane about fans' delight and the financial impact of the last two years on sport.