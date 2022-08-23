Earlier in 2022 Jim Mansfield Jr was found not guilty of conspiring to falsely imprison but guilty of perverting the course of justice.It’s the latest chapter in the remarkable saga of the Mansfield family, who once built a property empire worth €1.6bn.

The Indo Daily crime week: The rise and fall of the billionaire Mansfield dynasty

Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to Sunday Independent writer Niamh Horan and Irish Independent Journalist Robin Schiller about glamourous lifestyles, hotels and court cases.

