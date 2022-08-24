| 15.8°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Crime Week — The Psychic Swindler, the secret villa and the newspaper investigation he didn’t see coming

Tom Colton, pictured, and his wife Linda had debts of €2.7m and €2m respectively written off. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

In July a criminal investigation was launched into the medium and former accountant Tom Colton, who co-owned a luxury Spanish property when he secured a deal that would see millions of euro in debt written off.

The Indo Daily: Crimeweek — The Psychic Swindler, the secret villa and the newspaper investigation he didn’t see coming

Better known by his nickname the Psychic Swindler, Colton looked set to write off a €2.7m in debt until Irish Independent Legal Editor Shane Phelan got on the case.

Today on The Indo Daily, Shane explains how his investigation uncovered a web of deceit and hidden assets.

