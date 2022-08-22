The Indo Daily Crime Week: The crumbling Kinahan Cartel

In April the United States imposed sanctions against the Kinahan Cartel. Some 600 people have been denied entry to the USA due to their possible associations with the gang.

Despite the freezing of their assets, we still get glimpses of the group's lavish lifestyle. Are the sanctions tough enough and are the authorities any closer to bringing the Kinahan Cartel to justice?

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Paul Williams to discuss.

Have you heard the news: The Indo Daily is up for a Listener's Choice award. You can vote for ‘The Indo Daily’ here.