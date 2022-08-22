| 15.1°C Dublin

The Indo Daily Crime Week: The crumbling Kinahan Cartel

Daniel Kinahan Expand

Close

Daniel Kinahan

Daniel Kinahan

Daniel Kinahan

In April the United States imposed sanctions against the Kinahan Cartel. Some 600 people have been denied entry to the USA due to their possible associations with the gang.

Despite the freezing of their assets, we still get glimpses of the group's lavish lifestyle. Are the sanctions tough enough and are the authorities any closer to bringing the Kinahan Cartel to justice?

Host Kevin Doyle is joined by Paul Williams to discuss.

Have you heard the news: The Indo Daily is up for a Listener's Choice award. You can vote for ‘The Indo Daily’ here.

The Indo Daily Crime Week: The crumbling Kinahan Cartel

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy