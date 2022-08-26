The Kinahan cartel have become Ireland’s most notorious crime gang internationally. Despite them dominating Dublin’s drug scene, they aren’t the only group operating in the city’s underworld.

While gangs like the Family and the Rattigans have a certain approach when doing business, new gangs with younger members are doing things very differently.

The Indo Daily Crime Week: From the Family to the Rattigan Gang - Nicola Tallant on the drug gangs operating in Dublin

In today’s episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Nicola Tallant, investigations editor of the Sunday World to take us through what the city's crime landscape is like and how newly established gangs are doing business.

