| 14°C Dublin

The Indo Daily Crime Week: From the Family to the Rattigan Gang - Nicola Tallant on the drug gangs operating in Dublin

The podcast is based on crime journalist Nicola Tallant's bestselling book Expand

Close

The podcast is based on crime journalist Nicola Tallant's bestselling book

The podcast is based on crime journalist Nicola Tallant's bestselling book

The podcast is based on crime journalist Nicola Tallant's bestselling book

The Kinahan cartel have become Ireland’s most notorious crime gang internationally. Despite them dominating Dublin’s drug scene, they aren’t the only group operating in the city’s underworld. 

While gangs like the Family and the Rattigans have a certain approach when doing business, new gangs with younger members are doing things very differently.

The Indo Daily Crime Week: From the Family to the Rattigan Gang - Nicola Tallant on the drug gangs operating in Dublin

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

In today’s episode of the Indo Daily, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Nicola Tallant, investigations editor of the Sunday World to take us through what the city's crime landscape is like and how newly established gangs are doing business.

Have you heard the news – The Indo Daily is up for a Listener's Choice award. You can vote for ‘The Indo Daily’ here.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy