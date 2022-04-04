The Indo Daily: Creaking under Covid — Is Ireland's healthcare system on the brink of collapse?

Since last week, we've been hearing serious warnings from medical organisations representing hospital staff on the fallout from the latest surge in Covid numbers.

There's a shortage of beds, pent-up demand in clinics to tackle long waiting lists, and a drop in morale across staff as they continue to work long hours.

There are even calls for a mandate on masks indoors again or to allow people to work from home again to try and curb the spread of Covid.

So, is it time the government revisit restrictions, or must we simply learn to live with Covid and use our common sense when it comes to wearing masks?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Dr Catherine Motherway, Anaesthetist and Instensive Care Specialist at University Hospital Limerick, and Philip Ryan, Political Editor at the Irish Independent.