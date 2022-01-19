The Indo Daily: Covid Bubbles - The DFA’s champagne party and its 19-month hangover

The photo that was taken at the Department of Foreign Affairs by Niall Burgess and subsequently posted to Twitter.

Minister Simon Coveney is under increased pressure to explain the events surrounding a champagne lockdown party at the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020. The Indo Daily finds out more.

It’s the champagne hangover that refuses to fizzle out.

TThe Indo Daily: Covid Bubbles - The DFA’s champagne party and its 19-month hangover

In June 2020, an image of a lockdown party at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Iveagh House was shared – and quickly deleted – on social media.

But details of the gathering which took place at a time when Ireland was in the grip of nationwide Covid restrictions has caused public anger, with Minister Simon Coveney under increased pressure to explain the events within his own department.

So, just how impromptu was the party? And what happens now?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent’s Political Editor, Philip Ryan, and Ireland Editor, Fionnán Sheahan, to find out more.