Dublin's Special Criminal Court has for the last 12 weeks held one of the most talked about cases in years, that of the murder trial of Gerry "The Monk" Hutch.

We've had so many intriguing details including eight days of former Sinn Féin councillor, Jonathan Dowdall, in the dock, over 10 hours of recorded conversations between him and Hutch, a jailhouse confession, and last week, mountains of garda analysis.

This coming week is likely to hear closing arguments, before the non-jury case judges retire to reach their verdict.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's Special Correspondent, Paul Williams, to hear about what went on in Courtroom 11 last week.