| 9.8°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Construction versus culture - are new hotels killing Dublin?

A protest took place in Dublin this weekend following public outrage over plans to develop hotels at two of the capital's iconic landmarks – Merchant's Arch in Temple Bar and the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield. 4,500 new hotel rooms are expected to come on stream in Dublin over the coming years. But do we need them all and at what cost to creativity?

(stock photo) Expand

Close

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

(stock photo)

Are new hotels killing the soul of Dublin?

A protest took place in Dublin this weekend following public outrage over plans to develop hotels at two of the capital's iconic landmarks – Merchant's Arch in Temple Bar and the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield.

4,500 new hotel rooms are expected to come on stream in Dublin over the coming years. But do we need them all and at what cost to creativity?

Host Fionnán is joined by traditional Irish musician and People Before Profit activist Eoghan O Ceannabháin, Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne and Irish Independent Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile to discuss if in the battle between construction and culture, the city is losing out.

The Indo Daily: Construction versus culture - are new hotels killing Dublin?

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy