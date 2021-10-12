The Indo Daily: Construction versus culture - are new hotels killing Dublin?

Are new hotels killing the soul of Dublin?

A protest took place in Dublin this weekend following public outrage over plans to develop hotels at two of the capital's iconic landmarks – Merchant's Arch in Temple Bar and the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield.

4,500 new hotel rooms are expected to come on stream in Dublin over the coming years. But do we need them all and at what cost to creativity?

Host Fionnán is joined by traditional Irish musician and People Before Profit activist Eoghan O Ceannabháin, Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne and Irish Independent Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile to discuss if in the battle between construction and culture, the city is losing out.