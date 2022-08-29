| 13.7°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Conspiracies and the Crown — 25 years on from Princess Diana’s death

This week, 25 years ago, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris on the 31st of August 1997.

What followed was an outpouring of grief that is remembered to this day. But there is also a veil of suspicion over whether the crash was simply a fatal accident or if there was something more sinister at play.

The Indo Daily looks back at the tragic death of Princess Diana, the many conspiracies that continue to this day about how and why she died so young, and her legacy 25 years on.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Sunday Independent columnist, Sarah Caden.

