The Indo Daily: Commodities chaos - why the cost of your favourite foods is doubling

From a pint of plain to a single of chips, or petrol at the pumps to home heating oil, food and fuel prices are on the increase. As Ireland heads into a war economy, the Indo Daily finds out why everything is not only more expensive, but also in short supply.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by the Irish Independent's Farming editor, Margaret Donnelly, and TU Dublin lecturer in retail management, Damian O'Reilly, to find out why food shortages and prices surges are happening, and whether it's time we started to grow our own food.

