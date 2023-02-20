Last week was quite the headache for the Kinahan criminal gang, as gardaí closed in on the gang.

Drug busts, cocaine seizures, and targeting trusted lieutenants. Just some of the ways authorities here and abroad are catching out parts of the Kinahan cartel.

And there were more revelations last Friday, when a 43-year-old GAA volunteer, Seamus Walsh, admitted to selling his passport in 2011, which was then later used by Daniel Kinahan.

Meanwhile, Ross Browning, described as one of the cartel's 'principal representative' in Ireland fell foul of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

The Indo Daily: Closing in on the Kinahans - fake passports, drug busts, and labelling lieutenants

But what do these actions mean for the Kinahans? Are they now in survival mode? Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent journalist, Robin Schiller, to find out more.