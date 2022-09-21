Woody Allen, the veteran movie director, told a Spanish newspaper this week that he intended to retire from directing and instead dedicate more time to writing.

But his representatives swiftly knocked that on its head saying the director would continue with his 50th movie, and many more.

However, with so many personal issues arising over the years, is it time for Allen to wrap up his movie career and leave the public once and for all? Or is his legacy as a film director, Oscar winner and all-round funny guy still relevant?

The Indo Daily: Cinema and controversy – should Woody Allen retire?

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent TV Critic, Pat Stacey.