| 12.1°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Cinema and controversy – should Woody Allen retire?

Woody Allen (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Woody Allen (Ian West/PA)

Woody Allen (Ian West/PA)

Woody Allen (Ian West/PA)

Woody Allen, the veteran movie director, told a Spanish newspaper this week that he intended to retire from directing and instead dedicate more time to writing.

But his representatives swiftly knocked that on its head saying the director would continue with his 50th movie, and many more.

However, with so many personal issues arising over the years, is it time for Allen to wrap up his movie career and leave the public once and for all? Or is his legacy as a film director, Oscar winner and all-round funny guy still relevant?

The Indo Daily: Cinema and controversy – should Woody Allen retire?

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Irish Independent TV Critic, Pat Stacey.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy