We've got bills and they're multiplying in price. We have talk of a dwindling electricity supply that could lead to blackouts and power outages this winter. But what is contributing to all these factors?

On today's Indo Daily, we look at the energy crisis gripping Europe and find out we can cope with an electricity shortage and rising bills this winter.

Presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by IBEC CEO, Danny McCoy, and Consumer Journalist and Indo Daily host, Siobhán Maguire.

The Indo Daily: Chills, bills, and blackouts – what Ireland’s energy crisis means for you

