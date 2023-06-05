The Indo Daily: Children of the Troubles – ‘My father was murdered in front of me when I was ten’

Bryan Finlay’s father, Ronnie, was shot dead in front of him, his brother and his mother. Bryan was just 10-years-old, he thought his father would be safe as he had left the Ulster Defence Regiment, but Ronnie was gunned down on a farm in 1991. This interview is part of a four-part series from The BelTel podcast called 'Lives taken', featuring people who lost a relative to IRA violence during the trouble. Host: Kirsten Elder.

Bryan Finlay

