The Indo Daily: Chasing Losses — Former sports minister Shane Ross on his gambling problem

Ireland's gambling problems are rife and affect the lives of hundreds of thousands every day. But all too often, it is difficult to determine who among us is struggling until they are gripped by debt or close to breaking point.

With the government finally approving the much need and long-awaited Gambling Regulation Bill, it has once again ignited a national conversation on what more needs to be done to help those who find themselves trapped by gambling.

In today's Indo Daily, former Minister for Transport, Tourism, and Sport, Shane Ross, shares his own story about his problems with gambling.

From a young age, the Sunday Independent columnist found himself sneaking out of school to bet on horses, and how the occasional flutter became a problem.

In conversation with Fionnán Sheahan, Ross explains how he feels lucky to have escaped the gambling trap