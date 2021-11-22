The Indo Daily: Chaos in the classroom - Covid, kids and antigen kits

It’s Monday, so that means another week of classroom chaos for parents ahead of next week’s new rules on antigen testing in schools. The Indo Daily has all you need to know about the ‘test-to-stay’ approach
We’re all a little Covid weary this week. But there is one group among us whose nerves are a little more frayed amid rising numbers - parents.
And it’s Monday, so that means another week of classroom chaos for parents ahead of next week’s new rules on antigen testing in schools.
The Indo Daily has all you need to know about the ‘test-to-stay’ approach, with some expert advice from Katherine Donnelly, Irish Independent Education Editor, and Liz Kearney, Irish Independent Feature Editor, and mother of two young boys.