We’re all a little Covid weary this week. But there is one group among us whose nerves are a little more frayed amid rising numbers - parents.

And it’s Monday, so that means another week of classroom chaos for parents ahead of next week’s new rules on antigen testing in schools.

The Indo Daily: Chaos in the classroom - Covid, kids and antigen kits

The Indo Daily has all you need to know about the ‘test-to-stay’ approach, with some expert advice from Katherine Donnelly, Irish Independent Education Editor, and Liz Kearney, Irish Independent Feature Editor, and mother of two young boys.