| 10.9°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Chairs, repairs, and a restoration row: How a Late Late Show scandal ended up in court

Photo: RTÉ Expand

Close

Photo: RTÉ

Photo: RTÉ

Photo: RTÉ

It was supposed to be a standard segment on a national chat show, where members of the public restore old furniture in the hope of being the best.

But in 1997, the Late Late Show's year's restoration competition had a nation on the edge of their seats when the winning entry - a Regency chair - became embroiled in a row over who brought it back to its former glory.

"Chairgate", as it became known, became a national conversation and even ended up in the courts.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire has a sit-down chat with Sunday Independent journalist Liam Collins to find out more.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy