The Indo Daily: Carved and discarded — The killing tactics of murderous siblings, the Scissor Sisters

Linda (left) and Charlotte Mulhall, photographed in 2005, became known as the ‘Scissor Sisters’ after the killing of Farah Swaleh Noor

On today's episode, we hear the story of Kenyan’s Farah Swaleh Noor’s death at the hands of Dublin sisters, Linda and Charlotte Mulhall. It's a monstrous tale of how he was stabbed repeatedly, had his head and penis chopped off, and his dismembered remains dumped in Dublin’s Royal Canal.

The brutality of the gory murder at the hands of two young women shocked and appalled the nation.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by Eugene Masterson, journalist and columnist for the Sunday World and the only reporter to track down and speak with Linda Mulhall following her release from prison in 2018.