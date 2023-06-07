The Indo Daily: Cartel crash – Liam Byrne’s arrest as Kinahan mob swap Dubai for Iran

Liam Byrne, described by the NCA as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday. Photo: NCA/PA

Liam Byrne, a suspected senior member of the Kinahan cartel has been arrested in Spain. The 42-year-old is the brother of David, the man shot dead at the Regency Hotel in Dublin seven years ago.

Byrne had flown to Palma Airport from Dubai at the end of May and is the second suspected Kinahan member to be arrested in recent days. Jack Kavanagh, the 22-year-old son of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh was arrested at Malaga Airport last week. The arrests now pose serious questions around the safety and security of the Kinahan cartel.

With Christy Kinahan, his sons Daniel and Christy Jnr, thought to be running more of their business from Iran as US Sanctions put a squeeze on their operations in Dubai, The Indo Daily finds out more about this latest blow for the cartel. Irish Independent’s special correspondent, Paul Williams, joins presenter Siobhán Maguire to explain more.