The Indo Daily: Burnt alive by her boyfriend - How a dead woman testified at her own murder trial

Judy Malinowski suffered 90pc burns across her body after her boyfriend Michael Slager dowsed her in gasoline and set her alight.
Within months of giving a deposition to Ohio courts - Judy died. Her videotaped conversations with lawyers would ultimately be used as testimony at her own murder trail which would result in an historic legal case.
Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Sheila Flynn - Lifestyle and Culture Reporter with the London Independent, to tell us how a woman defied all medical odds to make history in the US justice system.