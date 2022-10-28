| 16.5°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Burnt alive by her boyfriend - How a dead woman testified at her own murder trial

Judy Malinowski was a 31-year-old mother when her boyfriend cut her life short by setting her on fire. Photo: Facebook/ABC6 Expand

Judy Malinowski suffered 90pc burns across her body after her boyfriend Michael Slager dowsed her in gasoline and set her alight.

Within months of giving a deposition to Ohio courts - Judy died. Her videotaped conversations with lawyers would ultimately be used as testimony at her own murder trail which would result in an historic legal case.

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Sheila Flynn - Lifestyle and Culture Reporter with the London Independent, to tell us how a woman defied all medical odds to make history in the US justice system.

