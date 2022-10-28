Judy Malinowski was a 31-year-old mother when her boyfriend cut her life short by setting her on fire. Photo: Facebook/ABC6

Judy Malinowski suffered 90pc burns across her body after her boyfriend Michael Slager dowsed her in gasoline and set her alight.

Within months of giving a deposition to Ohio courts - Judy died. Her videotaped conversations with lawyers would ultimately be used as testimony at her own murder trail which would result in an historic legal case.

The Indo Daily: Burnt alive by her boyfriend - How a dead woman testified at her own murder trial

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Sheila Flynn - Lifestyle and Culture Reporter with the London Independent, to tell us how a woman defied all medical odds to make history in the US justice system.