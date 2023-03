The Burke family outside the Bridewell garda station on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Collins Courts

Amid chaotic and unprecedented courtroom scenes, gardaí forcibly removed members of the Burke family from the Four Courts this week.

So what next for Enoch Burke in his challenge against his dismissal as a teacher? And what other family members can we expect to appear in court?

Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor of the Irish Independent to talk through the Burke family’s ever-amassing struggles with the legal system.