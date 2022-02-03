The Indo Daily: Bricking it - With house prices near their Celtic Tiger peak are we heading for a crash?

As house prices surge to Celtic Tiger levels, the Indo Daily asks what could possibly go wrong?

It's a development that those dreaming of owning a home in Ireland didn't want to hear - house prices are heading in the direction of those heady and wholly unrealistic Celtic Tiger days.

Headlines every week about property prices jumping to unaffordable rates, endless battles to get on the property ladder, renters being squeezed and a shortage of builders, make this housing crisis unbearable for so many.

So, are we about to make the same mistakes all over again, or is there a viable and affordable housing solution out there?

The Indo Daily finds out as presenter Kevin Doyle is joined by Donal O’Donovan, Business Editor at the Irish Independent, and Orla Hegarty, Architect and Associate Professor in UCD to discuss what happens next.