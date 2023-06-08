The Indo Daily: Break Point – Tramore Tennis Club turmoil after revelations of coach’s conviction

The Tramore Tennis Club's annual general meeting caused a major upheaval in the seaside town, resulting in broken friendships and legal disputes. And central to the rift, is a tennis coach convicted of theft in Australia. Host: Kevin Doyle. Guest: Mark Tighe

The annual general meeting of Tramore Tennis Club in March was a seismic event in the Waterford seaside town. Friendships were sundered and lawyers have been retained as a result of the chaotic meeting.

And central to the rift, is a tennis coach convicted of theft in Australia. Differing stances on the departure of Jeremy Coyle, a part-time administrator at the club since 2019.

Coyle is the partner of Mark Emmet White, one of four professional coaches in Tramore, have led to divisions. “Mark and Jeremy” were a popular couple with many members.

White joined in early 2015, boasting of qualifications from Tennis Australia, and earned a “cult-like following”, especially from many female players who enjoyed his cardio tennis workouts.

