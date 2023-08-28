The Indo Daily: Boris Becker – from Boom! Boom! to bankrupt and banged up

He was the 'Wunderkind' of the 1980s, winning Wimbledon at just 17. But German player, Boris Becker, was equally known for his lifestyle off-court with his love of luxuries, fast spending, and public affairs. On today's Indo Daily, we look back at Becker's rise and fall, and a film documenting his story. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Chris Bowers.

Boris Becker has rarely been out of the headlines since he rose to sports stardom as the youngest ever winner of the men's singles in Wimbledon.

The 'Wunderkind' went on to wow the tennis world with his success, while off court, his celebrity status made him one of the world's most famous sports stars.

And then it all came crumbling down – from extra-marital affairs to careless spending, bankruptcy, tax evasion and eventually, a prison sentence.

On this episode, presenter Siobhán Maguire looks back on the career and controversies of the German tennis player with the help of Chris Bowers, writer, sports commentator, tennis historian, and ghost-writer of Becker's 2015 biography, Boris Becker's Wimbledon.