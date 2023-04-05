The Indo Daily: Boris Becker – from Boom! Boom! to bankrupt and banged up

Boris Becker has rarely been out of the headlines since he rose to sports stardom as the youngest ever winner of the men's singles in Wimbledon.

The 'Wunderkind' went on to wow the tennis world with his success, while off court, his celebrity status made him one of the world's most famous sports stars.

And then it all came crumbling down – from extra-marital affairs to careless spending, bankruptcy, tax evasion and eventually, a prison sentence.

Later this week, a new two-part documentary on Becker is released on Apple TV+, directed by Alex Gibney, the filmmaker behind Enron and The Armstrong Lie.

On today's episode, presenter Siobhán Maguire looks back on the career and controversies of the German tennis player with the help of Chris Bowers, writer, sports commentator, tennis historian, and ghost-writer of Becker's 2015 biography, Boris Becker's Wimbledon.