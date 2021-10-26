Ireland is rolling out booster vaccines for older age groups at a time when Covid is on the increase here. So far, so practical.

But what about the bigger issue, that of poorer countries who are still trying to secure any vaccinations for their people against the backdrop of wealthier countries protecting their own first.

This episode of the Indo Daily, hosted by Fionnán Sheahan, takes a deep dive into the issue of booster jabs and how they sit on the ethics scale when vaccinations continue to be distributed unequally.

The Indo Daily: Booster vaccines and the ethical dilemma – a first world problem?

Joining the panel are Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology, Daniel Rosehill, who speaks with us from Israel, and Caoimhe de Barra, CEO of Trocáire.

You can get the Indo Daily wherever you get your podcasts.