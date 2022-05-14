Elon Musk has said his Twitter deal is "temporarily on hold" over the company's spam and fake user accounts.

The billionaire tweeted: "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

Musk wants to buy Twitter but on his own terms. He is a genius and an inspiration to millions. But he's also uncompromising troublemaker.

So do you have to be a bit of a bully to succeed in tech? Do you have to mete out abuse like Steve Jobs… to achieve things like Steve Jobs? Or can you be a nice guy like a Collison and still get all the way to top?

The Indo Daily BONUS: Why it pays to be a troublemaker in tech

To discuss this, Irish Independent Technology Editor Adrian Weckler is joined by Conor Neill, the founder of six companies, best known of which is Taxijet. He also holds a psychology degree and is professor at one of the world’s top business colleges, the graduate business school of the University of Navarra, IESE. He is also president of Vistage in Spain, which describes itself as the world’s leading CEO organisation.