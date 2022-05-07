The Indo Daily BONUS: From San Francisco to Dublin – is big tech destroying the soul of our capital?

Host: Technology editor Adrian Weckler. Guests: Leonard Hobbs, Director of Trinity Research and innovation, artist Claire McCluskey, and Mark Cullen, director and curator at Pallas Projects studios
Are the tech companies, with their high salaries and expanding campuses, making it unaffordable for everyone else?
And does this make Dublin a blander, less interesting city?
Joining technology editor Adrian Weckler to discuss the issue is Leonard Hobbs, director of Trinity College Dublin’s Research and Innovation; artist Claire McCluskey, whose inner city Richmond Road Studios workplace recently recover an eviction notice; and Mark Cullen, director and curator at Pallas Projects studios in Dublin 8.