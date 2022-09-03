The Indo Daily BONUS: Call it quits - How to get smart about phone addiction

Our smartphones have become a significant part of our daily lives, but how can you recognise when your phone use has turned into a bigger issue?

On this episode, Karl Henry (host of the Irish Independent’s Real Health podcast) is joined by psychotherapist Hilda Burke to discuss how to recognise phone addiction and what you can do to break the cycle.

Hilda says that although phone addiction has not been officially recognised as an addiction, those who use their devices a lot can show signs of addictive behaviour.

“There are some of the hallmarks of addiction amongst heavy phone users,” she says. “It is that thing of, if I cannot get the hit, how disturbed do I feel? If I am without it overnight or during the day, how on edge do I feel?”

Hilda explains that a key indicator of addiction is when someone starts putting the substance ahead of things we would highly value in our lives: “You go to the nearest playground, and you will often see a mom or a dad that are looking at their device. The kid can be hanging upside down, breaking their neck but what is on the phone is more important.”

They also discuss what phone usage does to your brain, why it can be a highly addictive activity and some ways to help break the cycle of overuse.

Have you heard the news - The Indo Daily is up for a Listener's Choice award. You can vote for ‘The Indo Daily’ here.