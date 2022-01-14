The annual hype that surrounds ‘Blue Monday’ can be expected next week, when it falls on the 17th of January, the mythical most miserable day of the year.

But the January Blues are very real and impact on so many of our lives, whether it’s the dreary weather, dark evenings or Christmas come down.

The Indo Daily: Blue Monday may be a myth, but the January Blues ring true

The Indo Daily finds out more about why our moods can dip during the winter months and what we can do to make things that little bit better.

Host Denise Calnan is joined by Leslie Ann Horgan, Editor of Life Magazine in the Sunday Independent, and Helen Vaughan, Director at Maynooth Counselling and Psychotherapy and an IACP accredited psychotherapist.