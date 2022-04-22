The Indo Daily: Blow by blow – Nicola Tallant on the demise of the Kinahan's boxing empire

On Wednesday, MTK Global the boxing organisation founded by Daniel Kinahan, announced it would cease all operations.
Daniel Kinahan was last week named as being head of the Kinahan crime gang and hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States government.
In a statement yesterday, MTK Global said it will cease operations, although it maintained that Kinahan’s involvement with the company ended in 2017.
Sunday World Investigations Editor Nicola Tallant joins host Fionnán Sheahan to examine the gang's failed attempts to use boxing to legitimise their reputation.