The Indo Daily: Blow by blow – Nicola Tallant on the demise of the Kinahan's boxing empire

Wanted posters displayed at a press conference at Dublin City Hall after it was announced that the US government is offering five million dollars for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang or for the arrest and conviction of its leaders (Niall Carson/PA)

On Wednesday, MTK Global the boxing organisation founded by Daniel Kinahan, announced it would cease all operations.

Daniel Kinahan was last week named as being head of the Kinahan crime gang and hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States government.

In a statement yesterday, MTK Global said it will cease operations, although it maintained that Kinahan’s involvement with the company ended in 2017.

Sunday World Investigations Editor Nicola Tallant joins host Fionnán Sheahan to examine the gang's failed attempts to use boxing to legitimise their reputation.