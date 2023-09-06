The Indo Daily: Blackmail, sexual harassment, and explicit messages – the explosive Irish dancing lawsuit

A court case involving explosive claims of sexual harassment, explicit text messages and blackmail is set to further upset the world of Irish dancing, which is already in shock from the “feis fixing” scandal of last year.

The case involves a five-time world champion Irish dancer-turned-instructor who is suing the owner of a US-based dancing academy.

In the action, dance instructor Jamie Hodges makes a series of extraordinary claims about the alleged conduct of Meagan McGough, including that the married school of Irish dancing operator repeatedly pursued him for sex against his wishes while he worked for her.

In response to these allegations, legal papers filed by Ms McGough’s lawyers show that she is seeking the dismissal of the case claiming Mr Hodges seduced their client and that it was he who pursued a sexual relationship, not the other way around.

Fionnán Sheahan is joined on the Indo Daily podcast by Ellen Coyne, Special Correspondent with the Irish Independent, who broke the Feis fixing scandal, and Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor with the Irish Independent, to examine the latest controversy and ask what impact will this have on the reputation the Irish dancing globally?