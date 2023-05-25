The Indo Daily: Blackmail and bridge – Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates and an alleged affair with a Russian card player

In 2010 billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met a Russian bridge player at a tournament and allegedly began an affair with her.

The affair threatened to topple not only Gates’ marriage but also his work as a philanthropist when it was uncovered by none other than Jeffrey Epstein.

The convicted sex trafficker Epstein appeared to threaten Gates and tried to blackmail the multi-billionaire over the affair, according to a report published by the Wall Street Journal.

The Indo Daily speaks to Sunday Independent Journalist Sarah Caden about the story.