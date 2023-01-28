| 4.3°C Dublin

The Indo Daily Best Of: Unjustified and unjustifiable - Remembering Bloody Sunday

Bloody Sunday in Derry. Photo: PA Expand

Bloody Sunday in Derry. Photo: PA

Over 50 years ago, on Sunday, 30 January 1972, British soldiers killed 13 people taking part in a civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Derry.

A 14th victim died four months later. It caused widespread anger in Northern Ireland and across the island.

It wasn't until 1998 that the British government would establish the Saville Inquiry to investigate the shootings. It became the longest-running inquiry in British history.

The Indo Daily remembers those who lost their lives and looks at how events of the day unfolded, and how it would be almost four decades before the families of those victims would receive an apology. Presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by writer and Irish Independent columnist, Martina Devlin.

