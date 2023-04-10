The Indo Daily Best Of: The Hitman from Vegas and the Divorcee from Ennis - The ‘Lying Eyes’ of Sharon Collins

In 2006, Ennis woman Sharon Collins searched online for weight loss, diet tips and ‘how to hire a hitman’.

The divorced mother of two was living with her millionaire long-term partner PJ Howard. From luxury homes to stylish yachts, she had it all, except for one thing – marriage.

What unfolded was one of the most elaborate murder conspiracies that would involve fake marriage certs, lethal poisoning and a hitman from the USA.