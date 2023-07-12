The Indo Daily: BBC presenter scandal – Boss told ‘everyone in this building knows who it is’

It was another difficult day for BBC DG Tim Davie, as he faced journalists, many working for him, to answer questions surrounding the identity of a high-profile presenter accused of paying a teenager for explicit images. The Indo Daily hears more. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guest: Enda Brady

The logo on the front of BBC Broadcasting House is seen through a television camera viewfinder on July 10, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Since a story first hit the front pages of The Sun over a BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures, the rumour mill and social media trolls have gone into overdrive.

With falsely accused presenters releasing statements refuting allegations that they are the person at the heart of this story, it has thrown open a new debate over privacy laws and why the person involved is not being named.

Yesterday, BBC Director General, Tim Davie, faced journalists as he launched the annual report, but the scandal was the only thing of interest. In today's episode, presenter Siobhán Maguire is joined by London journalist Enda Brady, to hear more.