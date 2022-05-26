| 11.1°C Dublin

The Indo Daily: Bad Romance - From Tom Cruise to Olivia Wilde, the messiest celebrity breakups

Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Ethan Hunt in the seventh Mission: Impossible film (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Ethan Hunt in the seventh Mission: Impossible film (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Ethan Hunt in the seventh Mission: Impossible film (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise will reprise his role of Ethan Hunt in the seventh Mission: Impossible film (Ian West/PA)

Breakups are never easy. From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde.

Breaking up is hard to do.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are sharing the downfall of their marriage in the courts. And director and actress Olivia Wilde is the latest in a long line to have her breakup take the stage, quite literally!

The celebrity was served custody papers from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, while speaking at a public event.

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

The Indo Daily takes a look at the messiest celebrity breakups.

Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Kirsty Blake-Knox and Chris Wasser.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy