The Indo Daily: Bad Romance - From Tom Cruise to Olivia Wilde, the messiest celebrity breakups

Breakups are never easy. From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde.

Breaking up is hard to do.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are sharing the downfall of their marriage in the courts. And director and actress Olivia Wilde is the latest in a long line to have her breakup take the stage, quite literally!

The celebrity was served custody papers from her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, while speaking at a public event.

The Indo Daily takes a look at the messiest celebrity breakups.

Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Kirsty Blake-Knox and Chris Wasser.