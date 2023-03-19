John DeLorean's gull-wing car featured in the Back To The Future movies (AP)

John DeLorean was an eccentric but brilliant engineer and inventor.

He had remarkable success in the US automotive industry, but it wasn’t enough, he dreamed of striking out by himself and building a futuristic sports car.

We can safely say that building it in Dunmurry on the outskirts of war–torn Belfast was not part of his initial vision – but that’s what happened, for a short time at least.

At the time, that car itself looked great was not a tremendous success. But when Hollywood brought it to the big screen in the film Back to the Future, the car, despite its obvious flaws, gained iconic status.

The Indo Daily: Back to the Future - The rise and fall of John DeLorean

John DeLorean did not share in that success, however, and his fall from grace was a spectacular one.

Ciarán Dunbar finds out more about the rise and fall of John DeLorean from Belfast Telegraph reporter Andrew Madden.