The Indo Daily: Arrested Developments – What next for former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump (AP)

Today Donald Trump becomes the first former US President to be charged with a criminal offence.

Trump left his Mar-a-Lago compound yesterday and made his way to New York City, following a grand jury indictment announced by District Attorney Alvin Bragg last week.

Trump is scheduled to appear in Manhattan for his in-person arraignment on charges connected to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to his 2016 campaign.

The Indo Daily: Arrested Developments – What next for former US president Donald Trump

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

As America watches events unfold in New York, The Indo Daily hears the latest from Jeff Mason, Reuters White House Correspondent.