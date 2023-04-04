Today Donald Trump becomes the first former US President to be charged with a criminal offence.

Trump left his Mar-a-Lago compound yesterday and made his way to New York City, following a grand jury indictment announced by District Attorney Alvin Bragg last week.

Trump is scheduled to appear in Manhattan for his in-person arraignment on charges connected to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to his 2016 campaign.

The Indo Daily: Arrested Developments – What next for former US president Donald Trump

As America watches events unfold in New York, The Indo Daily hears the latest from Jeff Mason, Reuters White House Correspondent.